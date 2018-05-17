Several Buses Offer Free Rides to 'Bike to Work Day' Participants - NBC Southern California
Several Buses Offer Free Rides to 'Bike to Work Day' Participants

By Karla Rendon

Published 2 hours ago

    Getty Images/First Light
    Businessman with bicycle on street, Toronto, Ontario

    Pack your briefcase and don’t forget your helmet Thursday for Bike to Work Day!

    The celebration is as straightforward as it sounds – you trade traffic and driving for a bicycle ride during your commute to work.

    In honor of the day, LADOT Transit is offering cyclists free rides on its Commuter Express and DASH buses. Metro and Culver City Bus are also offering the promotion on May 17.

    Several pit stops in select Southern California locations will offer participants giveaways and refreshments to rejuvenate those in route to work.

