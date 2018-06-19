Billy the Elephant at the Los Angeles Zoo

Billy the elephant, who has long been a source of debate between activists and zoo officials, resides at the Los Angeles Zoo.

He's lived at the LA Zoo for most of his life -- 30 years -- and while the zoo defends his habitat, activists say he's unhappy in captivity, and his accommodations are restrictive.

City council members have come out to say Billy doesn't have the proper space he needs physically at the zoo.

Even celebrities have argued in favor of Billy's release.

"Billy, I've watched over the years, all he does is sway back and forth and it means that he is very distressed," singer Cher once said while addressing the Arts, Entertainment, Parks and River Committee as its members considered a proposal to have Billy moved to a sanctuary. "His feet problems are getting worse. I don't know if you know this, but elephants die from feet problems."

Here are a few images of Billy, and a couple of his friends, at the LA Zoo.