Parties Show Kids on Skid Row They're 'Worthy of Love'

It's the last Thursday of the month and the rooftop on Skid Row's Union Rescue Mission is transformed. A dance floor and a DJ set the celebratory tone. There's even a unicorn standing by.

This magical celebration called Worthy of Love is the brainchild of Mary Davis. After suffering a miscarriage 6 years ago, she and her husband Ari turned that loss into something special for others.

She channeled her grief into a desire to provide joy for children, which led her to the idea to give a birthday party to the kids that were staying rescue mission. It's estimated more than 60,000 children are homeless in the LA area. But only one shelter on skid row allows children and their families to stay there.

"These kids, they are deserving, and they are invisible to Los Angeles right now," Davis said.

The first party had only about 15 kids in attendance. In a heartbreaking sign of the times, the number of children living on the streets has exploded, as have size of the parties. Every four weeks they children get to come together and celebrate everyone who has a birthday that month, on this night that included Mary and Ari's little girl Zivah who just turned one. Worthy of Love has celebrated more than 6,000 kids since the parties began.

"Some of these kids tonight have never had a birthday party, and we're here to celebrate them," Davis said.

Macaila Gutierrez just turned 9, and while her mom usually buys a cake for her birthday, this party is something special.

"My favorite part has to be the unicorn," she said.

From glow-in-the-dark party favors, to glitter tattoos, to a photo booth and personalized airbrushed baseball caps for each child in attendance, it all comes together to create an unforgettable birthday bash.

"Every time we come here we see the smiles on these children's faces, that gleam in their eye that they are truly enjoying themselves," Ari Davis said.

Each party ends with the group forming a circle with the birthday kids in the middle, sharing love, laughter and the possibility of even better times ahead.

To donate or volunteer for Worth of Love, visit their website.