FILE - Actor Adam Hicks attends the 2nd Annual Cartoon Network Hall of Game Awards at Barker Hangar on Feb. 18, 2012, in Santa Monica, Calif.

Former Disney star Adam Hicks who is known for his role "Zeke and Luther" has been charged with robbery Friday after he was accused of holding up several people with a handgun on the streets of Burbank on Wednesday.

Hicks, along with accused accomplice Danni Tamburo, was charged with three felony counts of attempted second-degree robbery, and two felony counts of second-degree robbery.

Hicks, 25, is accused of committing three robberies on the streets of San Fernando Valley over a two-hour period Wednesday morning. He allegedly stole cash, jewelry and cell phones, and multiple victims said he was armed, according to NBC News.

He was arrested along with Tamburo, a 23-year-old Burbank resident.

The alleged crime spree began when a 52-year-old man walking near Burbank Boulevard and Griffith Park Drive at 5:15 a.m. Wednesday was approached by a man with a gun. The victim said the gunman ordered him to hand over his wallet, police said. The man ran away in fear of his life, and was able to escape safely.

As police were investigating the man's report, three more robberies were reported within minutes of each other, all from locations nearby. The victims gave similar descriptions of a gunman who approached them while they were out walking.

A dark-colored Kia with two people inside was also linked to each incident. The car was ultimately spotted on the 1600 block of Scott Road.

Stolen items were found in the car.

At 1:15 p.m., Burbank police said a SWAT team was sent to serve a search warrant at a location on the 1800 block of North Niagara St., where they found the "Lemonade Mouth" actor.

Hicks and Tamburo were arrested on suspicion of armed robbery, with Tamburo accused of being the driver.

More stolen items were found in the home.

Two of the victims were identified as women, ages 71 and 73.

Hicks was jailed on a felony charge, according to inmate records, and was being held on $350,000 bail.

Hicks made his film debut in "How to Eat Fried Worms" and has appeared in various movies and TV shows, including "The Boy Next Door," "CSI: Crime Scene Investigation" and Disney’s "Pair of Kings."

They are both scheduled to appear in court Feb. 16.

If convicted, Hicks faces a maximum sentence of more than 60 years in state prison. Tamburo faces more than 15 years in prison if convicted as charged.



Anyone with information about the robberies was asked to call the Burbank Police Department at (818) 238-3210.

