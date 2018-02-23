Meet the Woman Behind the Stunning Jewelry in 'Black Panther'

If you've seen Marvels box office hit "Black Panther," you've been to the fictional African nation Wakanda.
And you may have noticed the eye-catching jewelry in the movie, all of which has come from the mind of a Southern California jeweler whose work is prominent in the blockbuster film, blending fashion with functionality and legacy.
Douriean Fletcher is small but mighty like the manufacturing space in downtown Los Angeles where her pieces are crafted by hand.
In Marvel's movie "Black Panther," Fletcher's neckwear, cuffs, armaments and more pack a powerful punch.
African-inspired adornments are central to the story many call a cultural phenomenon.
"I have this amazing, like the best platform that any jeweler or artist could have at this moment. The best! I'm still processing that," she said.
Fletcher had hosted jewelry parties for the likes of Oscar-nominated costumer Ruth E. Carter.
When Carter was tapped for "Black Panther," she brought Fletcher into the Marvel Universe.
"Creating armor for the Wakandan warriors, the protectors of this extremely wealthy nation -- it felt fitting," Fletcher said.
Fletcher's original pieces will also appear on Dora Milaje in the next Avengers movie, plus "AntMan and the Wasp."
The Pasadena High School graduate embraces a new title for herself: that of role model.
"In my journal I write about all the things I want to do. One of those things is to inspire," she said. "Particularly young women -- young African American women. So yeah. I'm ready for that." See her full interview with NBC4's Beverly White here.