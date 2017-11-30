Get a free black, sparkly ice cream cone at Little Damage in downtown LA Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

Foodies who love a unique spin on the classics can get a sparkly, black ice cream cone at Little Damage in downtown Los Angeles Thursday.

The treat deal comes -- likely not coincidentally-- at the same time as the LA Auto Show's debut Friday.

Little Damage, the ice cream shop at 700 S Spring St., teamed up with GMC to showcase the noir cone inspired by GMC’s new Yukon Denali edition.

FREE ICE CREAM ALERT! In honor of its new Denali Ultimate Black Edition vehicle, @GMC is offering FREE limited-edition Denali Ultimate Black cones ‪today from 5pm to midnight‬ (while supplies last) before the flavor officially goes on sale this Friday! Only GMC could offer something so hot it’s cool! #GMCYukon #Denali #BlackEdition 😊🔥❄️ A post shared by Little Damage Ice Cream shop🍴🌍 (@little.damage) on Nov 30, 2017 at 9:34am PST

Anyone who wanted to score a free, Instagram-worthy cone can get one at the shop from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday only.

