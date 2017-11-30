Foodies who love a unique spin on the classics can get a sparkly, black ice cream cone at Little Damage in downtown Los Angeles Thursday.
The treat deal comes -- likely not coincidentally-- at the same time as the LA Auto Show's debut Friday.
Little Damage, the ice cream shop at 700 S Spring St., teamed up with GMC to showcase the noir cone inspired by GMC’s new Yukon Denali edition.
Anyone who wanted to score a free, Instagram-worthy cone can get one at the shop from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday only.
