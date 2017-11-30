Get a Free Black Sparkly Ice Cream Cone Thursday From Little Damage - NBC Southern California
Get a Free Black Sparkly Ice Cream Cone Thursday From Little Damage

It's the ice cream cone of your Gothic Instagram dreams.

By Heather Navarro

    Little Damage
    Get a free black, sparkly ice cream cone at Little Damage in downtown LA Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017.

    Foodies who love a unique spin on the classics can get a sparkly, black ice cream cone at Little Damage in downtown Los Angeles Thursday.

    The treat deal comes -- likely not coincidentally-- at the same time as the LA Auto Show's debut Friday.

    Little Damage, the ice cream shop at 700 S Spring St., teamed up with GMC to showcase the noir cone inspired by GMC’s new Yukon Denali edition.

    Anyone who wanted to score a free, Instagram-worthy cone can get one at the shop from 5 p.m. to midnight Thursday only.

    Published 41 minutes ago | Updated 24 minutes ago

