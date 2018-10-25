What to Know The job fair will be held Oct. 25, and Nov. 14 - 15, from 11 a.m.- 8 p.m.

Black Tap Craft Burgers & Beer, a New York-based restaurant known for outlandish milkshakes and decadent burgers, is hosting a job fair looking to hire job seekers to work at their new Downtown Disney District spot.

The job fair will be held Thursday, Oct. 25, and Nov. 14 and 15, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Interviews for all restaurant positions will be held in-person at Splitsville, the groovy bowling alley next door to the forthcoming Black Tap. Head to the second floor.

Head on over to 1530 S. Disneyland Drive on those days. You can score free parking, as long as you get validation from Black Tap -- just remember to bring your ticket.

Black Tap offers a New York feel with award-winning burgers and their unique CrazyShake milkshakes. If ever in need of photos worth sharing on Instagram, Black Tap is the place to go.

Black Tap opened its first location in 2015 at New York's SoHo neighborhood. Today, there are three New York restaurants, as well as locations in Las Vegas, Dubai, Geneva and Singapore.

The Downtown Disney location will be opening Winter 2018/2019.

