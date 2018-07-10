Blaze Pizza, the restaurant chain co-owned by newly-signed Lakers superstar LeBron James, sparked excitement when it announced it would be giving away free pizzas Tuesday afternoon to celebrate James joining the Lakers.
Lines stretched out the door at several of Blaze's SoCal locations, with an especially large crowd of fans gathering in Culver City where LeBron hinted in a tweet Monday that he might be making an appearance.
Below, check out photos of the crowds outside Blaze restaurants across the LA area.