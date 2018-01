A rare sight was seen in the sky Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 as the moon shined brighter, bigger and with a red hue.



The blue blood supermoon was best visible on the West Coast from 4:51 a.m. to 6:08 a.m., so early risers had the most spectacular view of the event. The eclipse began at 3:48 a.m. and ends at 7:12 a.m.



Share your best lunar shots with NBC4 at isee@nbcla.com.