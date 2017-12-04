Blue Light Ceremony to Honor Officers Who Lost Lives in Line of Duty

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department will hold its annual Blue Light ceremony Monday, honoring law enforcement members who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The ceremony at Palm Desert City Hall honors fallen law enforcement members with blue lights to be displayed through Jan. 1. The ceremony is one of many across the nation honoring fallen officers.

The sheriff's department will host a second Blue Light Ceremony next week in Riverside at the Riverside County Administrative Center Board Chambers.

Receptions will immediately follow each ceremony. To RSVP, contact Nicole Wilkinson at (951) 955-2469 or nicole.wilkinson@riversidesheriff.org.