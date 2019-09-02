Boat With at Least 30 Aboard Burns Off Southern California Coast

What to Know Authorities received a distress call from the burning boat early Monday morning

The boat was on fire just north of Santa Cruz Island, off the Ventura County coast

Santa Cruz Island is the largest in the Channel Islands chain off Southern California

Multiple fatalities have been reported after a boat with at least 30 people aboard burned early Monday morning off the coast of Southern California.

Ventura County Sheriff's officials confirmed multiple deaths, NBC News reported.

The US Coast Guard said a 75-foot boat was reported on fire north of Santa Cruz Island off the Ventura County coast. Some crew members were rescued, according to the Coast Guard.

"The Coast Guard has launched multiple rescue assets along with assets from local agencies to assist more than 30 people in distress," the agency said in a tweet. "The vessel was reported as being on fire. A group of crew members has been rescued and efforts continue to evacuate the remaining passengers."

Coast Guard Responding to Boat Fire Off California Coast

It was not immediately clear how many others are still on the boat. Details about injuries also were not immediately available.

The boat was described by authorities as the type of vessel used for diving excursions. It was not clear whether it was on a diving trip at the time of the fire.

Santa Cruz Island is the largest in the Channel Islands chain off Southern California.