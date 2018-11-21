Bob Baker Marionettes Prance to Pasadena Playhouse

Bob Baker's sweet "Nutcracker" finds a new home at the Pasadena Playhouse. The cute figures shall frolic from Nov. 24 through Dec. 30, 2018,

The historic Bob Baker Marionette Theater, the longtime home of the celebrated puppeteer's celebrated stringful creations, sits just under 11 miles from the Pasadena Playhouse.

Why would this be a distance to note? Because the historic venue, which sits just northwest of DTLA, recently shuttered after well over a half century of pleasing kids, parents, and puppet-loving people with a host of vibrant, kind-hearted shows.

But the marionettes aren't going away, and as they're the soul of Mr. Baker's vision, that means everything.

And the Pasadena Playhouse meaning earlier? Get gleeful, lovers of old-school holiday pageantry: The Bob Baker Marionettes will be alighting at the Crown City theater for a solid run of seasonal entertainment.

Bob Baker's "Nutcracker" will open on Saturday, Nov. 24 at the location, and then settle in for a month-plus run, ending on Dec. 31.

Wait, "settle in" isn't correct at all. The marionettes will frolic, gambol, prance, jump, and spin, taking on the classic ballet tale in their inimitable, marionette-merry style.

Waltzing Flowers? The Sugarplum Fairy? They'll be there, as well as other tantalizing plot points, like the Mysterious Door, and what might be just on the other side.

A ticket is $20, and free for children ages 2 and under.

The Pasadena Playhouse may, as mentioned, sit just under 11 miles from the Bob Baker Marionette Theater, but, in spirit, they'll be very close, making for one happy holiday happening for both longtime fans and those future fans who've never seen a marionette show before.

And, by the by, if you were in the audience for the very first Bob Baker "Nutcracker" production, you were there in 1969.

That's quite the light-of-spirit legacy, and one to be treasured, especially during the time of year when we especially treasure our nostalgic entertainment traditions.

