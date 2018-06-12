 PHOTOS: Inside the Toluca Lake Compound Built for Comedian Bob Hope - NBC Southern California
PHOTOS: Inside the Toluca Lake Compound Built for Comedian Bob Hope

The former home of legendary entertainer Bob Hope sits on a tree-lined property in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Toluca Lake. Surrounded by vibrant greenery, the 14,800-square-foot compound has eight bedrooms, including two in the guest house, and a spectacular indoor pool on its 5.16 acres.

Naturally, it also has a one-hole golf course for the famed golf enthusiast.

The home was purchased in June 2018 by LA billionaire businessman Ron Burkle for $15 million, according to the Los Angeles Times. The traditional English-style main house was built for Hope in 1939 and designed by architect Robert Finkelhor. It was remodeled in the 1950s by John Elgin Woolf.
