Bobcat Who Survived Woolsey Fire Becomes Mother of Four Kittens

By Daniel Toomey

2 hours ago

Ferocious? Adorable? Why not both?

A bobcat who was captured and collared by researchers just a day before her habitat burned down in the Woolsey Fire recently gave birth to four kittens. The mother, named B-362, was found by researchers deep in the backyard of a home in Thousand Oaks in November. She was then tagged by officials from the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area.

Now, she's back to roaming freely in the wild with her new litter, made up of three girls and one boy. The average litter size for bobcats is usually just three. The kittens were born on April 9, 2019. Biologists were able to tag and examine the kittens while their mother was gone. Check out the happy family in action here!
