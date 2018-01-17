Body Found Along Bike Path in Montebello Riverbed

A man called police in Montebello to report finding a man in the riverbed Wednesday, Jan. 17, 2018.

A body was found along a bike path Wednesday in Montebello within just a short distance from a residential area, according to the Montebello Police Department.

Police received a call at approximately 1:30 a.m. of a man down in the riverbed near Rio Hondo Bike Path.

At the scene, officials declared the man dead and said he had "obvious head trauma," according to Montebello police. The victim is believed to be in his 30s.

Although neighbors did not call to report hearing gunshots, investigators said evidence at the scene is consistent with that of a shooting. The bike path will be closed for the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Montebello Police Department at 323-887-1313.



