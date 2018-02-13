Body Found in Burning Car in Garden Grove - NBC Southern California
OLY-LA

Body Found in Burning Car in Garden Grove

By Oleevia Woo and Toni Guinyard

Published at 4:35 AM PST on Feb 13, 2018 | Updated at 8:43 AM PST on Feb 13, 2018

    Winter Olympics PyeongChang 2018 Medal Count
    Country
    		Total
    1
    Norway    		35311
    2
    Netherlands    		44210
    3
    Canada    		34310
    See full medal count >
    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters

    Body Found in Burning Car in Garden Grove

    A body was found inside a burning vehicle in a Garden Grove parking lot. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

    Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found burning inside a car Tuesday morning on a Garden Grove street, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

    A car fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Garden Grove Avenue near Galway Street, officials said. Once fire crews extinguished the flames, they found a body in the vehicle.

    Officials are not commenting on where in the vehicle the body was found, but said the victim was so badly burned that they were unable to immediately determine the sex of the body. The circumstances on the fire and the body have not been made clear.

    The fire was reported by a homeless individual, police said. 

    2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News

    [LA Updated 1-16-18] 2018: Top SoCal Photos in the News


    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices