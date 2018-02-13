Body Found in Burning Car in Garden Grove

A body was found inside a burning vehicle in a Garden Grove parking lot. Toni Guinyard reports for Today in LA on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018. (Published Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2018)

Police are investigating a suspicious death after a body was found burning inside a car Tuesday morning on a Garden Grove street, according to the Garden Grove Fire Department.

A car fire was reported just before 3:30 a.m. in the 9800 block of Garden Grove Avenue near Galway Street, officials said. Once fire crews extinguished the flames, they found a body in the vehicle.

Officials are not commenting on where in the vehicle the body was found, but said the victim was so badly burned that they were unable to immediately determine the sex of the body. The circumstances on the fire and the body have not been made clear.

The fire was reported by a homeless individual, police said.



