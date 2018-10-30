Body Found in a Dumpster in Anaheim

A body was found in a dumpster early Tuesday morning in Anaheim.

Anaheim Police Department responded to a call at 2:15 a.m. from a person who located the body in a bag in a dumpster behind the Villa Del Amo apartments on the 2000 block of south Balboa street.

According to Anaheim PD Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the body is inside a large bag that appears to be a suitcase or luggage, but the condition of the body remains unknown.

Police are investigating if a crime scene took place behind the apartments, or if the body was moved from another location to the dumpster.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.