Body Found in a Dumpster in Anaheim

By Anette Arreola

Published 28 minutes ago | Updated 22 minutes ago

    A body was found in a dumpster early Tuesday morning in Anaheim.

    Anaheim Police Department responded to a call at 2:15 a.m. from a person who located the body in a bag in a dumpster behind the Villa Del Amo apartments on the 2000 block of south Balboa street.

    According to Anaheim PD Sgt. Daron Wyatt, the body is inside a large bag that appears to be a suitcase or luggage, but the condition of the body remains unknown.

    Police are investigating if a crime scene took place behind the apartments, or if the body was moved from another location to the dumpster. 

    This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

     

