A body was found on a train car in Torrance Tuesday, Sept. 25, 2018, launching a death investigation, police confirmed.

The body, which appeared to be laying on to or pinned between train cars, was discovered on tracks in the area near Del Amo Boulevard and Maple Avenue at 10 a.m., Torrance police said.

Torrance police said a cause of death wasn't clear, and they did not identify the man.

The area around the railroad tracks was closed for investigation, but no streets were closed.