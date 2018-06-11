Body on 210 Freeway Shuts Down Lanes

A body closed all lanes on the 210 Freeway near the Lake exit, severely disrupted traffic on Sunday night in Pasadena. Gil Leyvas was overhead for the NBC4 News at 11 p.m. on June 10, 2018. (Published Sunday, June 10, 2018)

A body on the 210 Freeway late Sunday night shut down all lanes in one direction and caused severe backups near the Lake Ave. exit in Pasadena.

Gil Leyvas was overhead to document the chaos, as traffic backed up for over a mile within an hour of the inital report.

The California Highway Patrol reponded to the body in lanes at approximately 10 p.m. and all westbound lanes were closed off. A SigAlert was issued at 10:20 p.m, and the CHP confirmed that it was a male body.

All lanes were expected to remain closed until approximately 1:30 a.m. on Monday morning.