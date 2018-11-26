Bomb Squad Detonates Explosive Device Found Under Parked Car Near School - NBC Southern California
Bomb Squad Detonates Explosive Device Found Under Parked Car Near School

Residents in an Inglewood neighborhood were evacuated during the bomb squad investigation

By Jonathan Lloyd and Toni Guinyard

Published 51 minutes ago | Updated 49 minutes ago

    Toni Guinyard/KNBC-TV
    An Inglewood neighborhood was evacuated Monday Nov. 26, 2018 after a bomb was found under a parked car near a school.

    An Inglewood neighborhood was evacuated overnight after a bomb was found under a parked car near a school.

    A bomb squad safely detonated the device at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Beach Avenue near Highland Elementary School.

    Investigators responded to the area after a resident reported what appeared to be wires under the sedan. A bomb sniffing dog "alerted" on the car, police said.

    "We don't know who left it but they parked it right outside of a school," said Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran. 

