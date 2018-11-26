An Inglewood neighborhood was evacuated Monday Nov. 26, 2018 after a bomb was found under a parked car near a school.

A bomb squad safely detonated the device at about 4:30 a.m. Monday in the 700 block of West Beach Avenue near Highland Elementary School.

Investigators responded to the area after a resident reported what appeared to be wires under the sedan. A bomb sniffing dog "alerted" on the car, police said.

"We don't know who left it but they parked it right outside of a school," said Inglewood Police Lt. Neal Cochran.

