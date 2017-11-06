Bones Found in Barrel Near 210 Freeway

Getty Images File photo of a police cruiser.

Police are investigating after bones were found inside a 55-gallon drum near the 210 Freeway in Sun Valley.

It wasn't immediately clear if the bones belonged to a human or animal, according to LAPD's media relations department. Homicide detectives are working with the Coroner's office to determine their origin.

The drum was first reported to police Sunday, and the investigation continued Monday as heavy equipment was needed, according to LAPD.

No other details were immediately available.

Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect when the bones were discovered.