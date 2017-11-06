Bones Found in Barrel Near 210 Freeway - NBC Southern California
UPDATED: 
Up to 26 Killed in Texas Church Shooting
OLY-LA

Bones Found in Barrel Near 210 Freeway

By Kelly Whitney

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Bones Found in Barrel Near 210 Freeway
    Getty Images
    File photo of a police cruiser.

    Police are investigating after bones were found inside a 55-gallon drum near the 210 Freeway in Sun Valley.

    It wasn't immediately clear if the bones belonged to a human or animal, according to LAPD's media relations department. Homicide detectives are working with the Coroner's office to determine their origin.

    The drum was first reported to police Sunday, and the investigation continued Monday as heavy equipment was needed, according to LAPD.

    No other details were immediately available.

    Editor's note: This story has been updated to accurately reflect when the bones were discovered.

    Published 6 hours ago | Updated 5 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC4 anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices