Bonsai-a-Thon Sprouting at The Huntington

Experts, info sharing, and all of those beautiful trees await, in San Marino.

By Alysia Gray Painter

Published at 7:18 AM PST on Feb 24, 2018 | Updated at 7:32 AM PST on Feb 24, 2018

    The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens
    Experts, info sharing, and all of those beautiful trees await, in San Marino, on Feb. 24 and 25, 2018.

    What to Know

    • Feb. 24 and 25, 2018

    • San Marino

    • Included with Huntington admission

    Keeping an arbor-themed calendar, one that tracks all of the tree-themed bloomings, festivals, events, and such that flower throughout Southern California?

    Your calendar would need to be about as big as a tree, or at least a sapling, to fit in all of the leafy comings and goings that sprout up around SoCal's gardens, parks, streets, and public spaces throughout the springtime, and beyond.

    The jacaranda trees will soon go gloriously purple, and, prior to that, the cherry trees, and other fruit-growers of the area, will produce numerous pinky-white petals, to the delight of photographers across the land.

    But before that officially gets going, though, yes, our regional fruit trees are starting to bloom as of late February? There is Bonsai-a-Thon, a stately tradition on the late-February schedule at The Huntington Library, Art Collections, and Botanical Gardens.

    If these exquisite, beautifully tended trees are your ultimate branch-focused favorites, be at the gardens on Saturday, Feb. 24 and Sunday, Feb. 25 for talks from "Southern California bonsai masters," as well as "exhibits, demonstrations, prize drawings, a 'bonsai bazaar,' and a live auction at 3 p.m. each day."

    How to get into all of this picturesque, age-old gloriousness? Your Huntington admission is all that's required.

    Perhaps you've been a longtime bonsai buff who hasn't yet pursued this arboreal art form, or maybe you've got a dozen trees around the house, and seeing what other people are doing might serve as inspiration.

    Either way, do stop by, and do take time to visit the landmark's famous collection of bonsai trees.

    They're found in the Japanese Garden, the home of the collection since 1968 and the longtime site for the Golden State Bonsai Federation, which is the beneficiary of Bonsai-a-thon.

    Do be sure to spend time among the Pink Cloud cherry trees, also found in the Japanese Garden, as those are starting to show their spring's-coming hues.


