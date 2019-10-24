'Boo-nion Station' Is Free and Full of Family Fun

Cute goings-on are the order of the pre-Halloween weekend at Union Station.

Oct. 26 and 27

Noon to 6 p.m.

As frightful as it is sometimes purported to be, Halloween isn't always so frightful on the wallet.

It does depend, of course, on where you go and what you do when October is wickedly ripe.

But consider that your kids can score a literal bucketful of complimentary candy just by trick-or-treating, while your neighbor's walk-through yard haunt doesn't typically ask for admission.

And spying ghostly decorations around town? Also blissfully unscary on the bank account.

And here's something from the blissful side of the spooky holiday, one that involves kid-focused fun through a host of activities.

It's the free Boo-nion Station, and you probably don't need to pause here, and scrunch up your face, as you ponder where it might be located: It's haunting Union Station on Saturday, Oct. 26 and Sunday, Oct. 27.

Though we do use "haunting" lightly. This is a sweeter, less intense celebration, one that will include crafts, puppet shows, and, oh rad, tarantula tatoos.

And if you're there at 1, 3, or 5 p.m., you'll want to walk with your tot through the Treats-on-Track Trail.

A Monster Mash Dance Party, which'll hop and howl on the half hours, will invite young'uns to get down, while the Creepy & Cleaver Costume Contest will hand out the prizes for "most haunting or hilarious costumes" (that's at 2 and 4 p.m.).

There's even a Spooktacular Selfie Booth.

Keep the energy high is important, and food trucks'll be nearby.

The landmark's South Patio will be transformed into a themed village, full of seasonal treats, so chugga-chugga-toot-toot to that spooky spot for plenty of free, Halloween's-almost-here happenings created expressly for kids.

