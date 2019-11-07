Photos: Outside the Borderline Bar, Heartfelt Tributes Honor the Shooting Victims

There are photos of each victim killed in the November 2018 Borderline Bar & Grill shooting on display outside the Thousand Oaks bar. They are part of a memorial that illustrates the grief and anguish that weighs heavily on the community one year after the devastating tragedy.



Twelve victims were killed Nov. 7, 2018, when a gunman opened fire inside the bar during a country music night attended by a large crowd of college students. They are being remembered through photos, hand-written notes, flowers and personal items, like hats and bandannas, that were part of their lives.