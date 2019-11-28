Borderline Bar & Grill Announces New Location in Agoura Hills

File Photo: Police work the area after a gunman opened fire late Wednesday at a Thousand Oaks bar packed with hundreds of people attending a popular event for college students, causing multiple fatalities on Nov. 8, 2018, in Thousand Oaks, California.

The Borderline Bar & Grill, where 12 people were killed when a gunman opened fire on more than 200 people last year, is opening a new temporary location in Agoura Hills, the restaurant announced Thursday.

"While the construction and reopening process continues at 99 Rolling Oaks Dr. in Thousand Oaks, we have decided to open in a brand new beautiful venue in Agoura Hills owned and operated by the Borderline owners and staff to provide you all with a place we can all call home during the long rebuilding process of The Borderline Bar & Grill," a message read on the popular bar and grill's website.

The new location will be located at 29020 Agoura Road in Agoura Hills, the message said.

The new location will be called the "BL Dancehall & Saloon" and is touted to feature a new custom built dance floor, a game room, a stage for live performances, an outside bar and a huge outside patio.

The owners also said that the business will continue its "Country Nights" at the Canyon Club Agoura on Wednesdays and at the Canyon Club Santa Clarita on Thursday until the new location is open, which