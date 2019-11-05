Portraits of the Fallen: These Are the Victims Killed in the Borderline Bar Shooting - NBC Southern California
Remembering Borderline: One Year Later

The one-year anniversary of a shooting the left 12 victims dead at a Thousand Oaks bar

Portraits of the Fallen: These Are the Victims Killed in the Borderline Bar Shooting

Many of the November 2018 shooting victims were in their 20s, enjoying a night of music and taking a break from work and studies, when a gunman opened fire at the Thousand Oaks bar

By Jonathan Lloyd

Published 2 hours ago

    Portraits of the Fallen

    Here are photos of those killed in the Borderline bar shooting.

    Click to read about each person.

    Source: NBC News; Photos: Facebook, Families

    Telemachus Orfanos was a Navy veteran who survived the Las Vegas massacre a year earlier.

    Alaina Housley was an 18-year-old student starting her first year of college.

    Justin Meek worked as a bouncer at the Borderline Bar in Thousand Oaks.

    Sgt. Ron Helus was a 29-year veteran of law enforcement who ran toward the danger when dispatched to a report of a shooting at the bar northwest of Los Angeles.

    They were among the 12 victims killed when a gunman opened fire inside the bar Nov. 8, 2018. The gunfire began late that night during College Country Night at the Borderline Bar & Grill.

    Many in the crowd came from Southern California colleges, like Pepperdine, Moorpark and Cal State Channel Islands. Most were in their 20s, taking a break from work and studies with a night out at the popular weekly country music event. 

    Read more about the victims by clicking on their images above.

