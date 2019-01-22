Two men caught on camera were accused of getting makeovers worth $4,000 using Botox and other injections before fleeing and not paying Jan. 22, 2019. .

Surveillance footage captured two young men accused of receiving Botox and fillers at Sculpt DTLA before asking to use the bathroom and taking off, the cosmetic business' owner said Tuesday.

The two men went into Sculpt DTLA early in the evening Monday and received treatments that cost a couple thousand dollars, Dr. Benny Hau said.

"We asked them what they wanted and they said they wanted everything to be done!" he said.

They received thousands in Botox injections, lip fillers, and others.

The two men then asked if they could use the bathroom, which is located outside the business at 705 South Olive St.

The doctor asked the receptionist to check on the two. She was then allegedly attacked, and they took off.

"The receptionist was very scared when she came back. She said, 'they pushed me and ran away,'" Natalia Hau said.

Hau filed a report with the Los Angeles Police Department, and released a snippet of surveillance footage in the hopes that the two could be identified.

The two allegedly made off with makeovers worth $4,000.