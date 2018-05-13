Bounce House With Child Inside Blows Onto Highway in Adelanto - NBC Southern California
    Bounce House With Child Inside Blows Onto Highway in Adelanto

    Police said the bounce house hit a vehicle while the child was inside.

    By Associated Press

    Published 2 hours ago

      Authorities say a child suffered minor injuries after gusty winds blew a bounce house from a California neighborhood onto a nearby highway.

      The San Bernardino Sun reports the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said winds Saturday afternoon blew the bounce house with a 9-year-old child inside from an Adelanto home onto the highway.

      The sheriff's department says the bounce house rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle, at which point the child fell out of it. 

      The child was taken to a hospital.

      The driver of the vehicle was not injured.

