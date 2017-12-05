Bows on, LA: Find Holiday Hello Kitty Fun

Hello Kitty and Sanrio? You'll find the pop culture phenoms putting on their most seasonal sparkle and charm around Southern California in the days ahead. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Bows, as in those pretty ribbons that have been twirled and swirled with skill and panache, are now ruling our store aisles. And soon? They'll be gracing the gifts we'll give as the holidays come tumbling along, twinkling as they go.

For no present topper has quite the twinkle, nor the tradition, of the classic bow, though there is someone who rocks a bow as winningly as any Christmas gift: It's Hello Kitty, the worldwide superstar who has graced everything from handbags to lip balms to airplanes.

The upbeat icon (who is a girl, and not a cat, let's be totally clear) is also seen quite often around the holidays, and such is the glittery case in Southern California as 2017 winds down.

Turn your Sanrio-loving sights upon Tanaka Farms in Irvine, an agricultural landmark that recently paired up with the Japan-based company to offer a year-long line-up of character-related happenings.

Those include the Sanrio Village pop-up, which means snapshot opportunities with a group of Sanrio characters. A holiday wagon tour and more merry stuff are filling out the schedule at the produce-packed destination, and there shall be Sanrio-Tanaka Farms merchandise for purchase.

This partnership has been extremely popular, believe it, with many sold-out dates along the way, so read all before loading your Hello Kitty fans in the station wagon.

You'll want to pre-register for a parking pass online, for starters, so square away some must-dos before heading for Irvine.

That's not the only spot for Sanrio-esque sweetness as Christmas draws near. Over in Rancho Cucamonga? A seasonal pop-up Hello Kitty Mini Cafe opens on Friday, Dec. 8, with grand-opening-ish doings happening all weekend long.

The place is Victoria Gardens, and fans may find ultra-adorable gifts (the size of stocking stuffers, yep), themed "take-away sweet treats" for purchase in addition to those much buzzed-over Hello Kitty wines.

And if you're a devoted Gudetama fan, best make your way to a Curry House location through January. There's a special limited-time Gudetama menu available at the nine savory-famous restaurants, and if you know your Gudetama, you'll know that the small, sometimes sleepy, sometimes sour-spirited egg is a true Sanrio treasure, beloved by many.

Nope, Gudetama doesn't wear a bow, like his Sanrio friend Hello Kitty, but you can sport such a head-topping accessory should you call upon any of the cute regional spots doing it up, with smiles, cheer, and friendship, this holiday season.

