After the news that Saul "Canelo" Alvarez tested positive in two anti-doping tests for clenbuterol, rumors flew that his second fight against Gennady Gennadyevich Golovkin in Las Vegas could be canceled after being temporarily suspended by the Nevada Athletic Commission.

To prepare for such a reality, a MGM Resorts spokesperson confirmed to Telemundo Las Vegas that a full refund will be given to those who request it -- a rare move that typically does not happen for boxing matches that have not been canceled.

According to boxing officials, a boxer who tests positive for an anti-doping test will be ineligible to participate in a match for at least nine months after the test, which would not allow the Mexican athlete to face off against GGG.

Initially, a hearing was scheduled April 10 in Nevada for Alvarez and his team to present their case. However, Robert Bennet, Executive Director of the Nevada Athletic Commission, pushed the date to April 18, just over two weeks before the tie-breaking match at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Alvarez is expected to cover the expenses that will arise with his hearing.

Golovkin accused Alvarez and Golden Boy Promotions of cheating in wake of their second fight. Alvarez claimed he failed the test due to contaminated meat he consumed.

"Once again with Mexican meat? Please," GGG said. "I've told you, it’s not Mexican meat, this is Canelo. This is your team, these are its promoters. Canelo is cheating. They put those drugs and everyone is pretending that nothing has happened."

Despite the controversy, Golovkin plans to continue preparing for the May 5 match.