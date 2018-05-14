Boy Lucky to Be Alive After Bounce House Blows Onto Highway - NBC Southern California
Boy Lucky to Be Alive After Bounce House Blows Onto Highway

Police said the bounce house hit a vehicle while the child was inside and the child was taken to the hospital

By Jason Kandel and Alex Vasquez

Published 9 minutes ago

    Seth Olson, 9, suffered scrapes and bruises, but is thankful to be alive after surviving a fall onto a highway when the bounce house he was in blew into the air in Adelanto.

    A 9-year-old boy who survived a fall onto a highway after the bounce house he was in blew into the air said he was lucky to be alive Monday.

    Seth Olson, who suffered minor injuries, said winds "like a tornado" lifted the bounce house into the air from a home in Adelanto on Saturday afternoon. Seth fell out of the bounce house after it rolled onto the freeway and struck a vehicle. The driver was not hurt.

    "A gust of wind took me. The first tumble, I went unconscious. And then it bounced up in the air," he said. "All I remember is my mom pulling up on the 395 and I woke up and I saw her crying and walking up to me.

    "It was just so scary. But I'm OK now. I feel very blessed."

    His mother, Melanie, said she thought her son was dead.

    "It was a very, very scary situation," she said. My kids are traumatized. They'll never get in another bounce house.

