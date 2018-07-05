Police Seek Family of Boy Found Alone at LA's Union Station

A boy, about 5 to 7 years old, was found alone Wednesday July 4, 2018 outside a cafe at Los Angeles' Union Station.

Police are asking for help in identifying the family or relatives of a boy who was found alone Wednesday at Los Angeles' Union Station.

The boy was found outside a cafe at about 7 p.m. in the downtown Los Angeles transit hub. Cafe Crepe employees said that around 5:30 p.m. they saw a woman with the boy. She then left the child about 30 to 40 minutes later, so they notified police and security.

A sign language interpreter was unable to communicate with the child, who is deaf, police said.

It was not immediately clear whether the boy was abandoned at the station, police said.

The child is described as 5 to 7 years old, black, 3-feet, 5-inches tall and weighing about 60 pounds with long braided hair. He was wearing a blue down jacket, white tank top, beige pants and grey tennis shoes when he was found.

Los Angeles police tweeted a photo of the boy at the station with a request for help in locating family members.

Contact Transit Services Division at 213-922-1410 or 877-527-3247 with information. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous should call the LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or click here.



