A car containing a family of five that had stalled in the HOV lane on the 405 Freeway in Fountain Valley was struck from behind, prompting a chain-reaction crash that left a young boy dead and several people injured on Saturday night, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At around 10:50 p.m., the driver of a black Toyota failed see the car stopped in the northbound HOV lane, collided with it from behind and then struck another car, the CHP said. A total of eight people were transported to nearby hospitals. A boy between that ages of 10 and 12 died at the hospital from his injuries.

The driver of the Toyota suffered serious, but non-life threatening injuries. He was placed under arrest on suspicion of DUI, the CHP said.

The crash closed the northbound lanes of the freeway for about three hours.