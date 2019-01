A semi truck and cars collided on a Boyle Heights street, flipping the truck and trapping passengers Monday, Jan. 21, 2019.

A box truck flipped in Boyle Heights after crashing with cars on the street Monday morning.

The crash occurred at 3040 E Olympic Blvd. around 10:30 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Images over the crash showed an overturned truck and two sedans with front and side damage.

Two people were trapped, one on the box truck and one in a car, as firefighters worked to free them.

Further details on what led up to the wreck were not immediately available.