Brandless, the '$3 Everything' Pop-up, Debuts

"(P)urposeful programming" found inside a grocery store shopping experience? That's what the limited-time Brandless pop-up is bringing to West Hollywood from Tuesday, May 1 through Sunday, May 13. The "$3 Everything" online store, which boasts backers like Steph Curry, Jessica Seinfeld, and Nick "Swaggy P" Young, will set up brick-and-mortar shop at 8483 Melrose Avenue.



The organizers of the pop-up are inviting "... people to hang out in a Brandless utopia, full of interactive delights and Instagrammable moments, along with events, workshops, and panels featuring community members and thought-leaders in wellness, food, entrepreneurship, and social impact." Check the workshop schedule before stopping by, or check it out while you're checking out the "Pop-up with a Purpose."