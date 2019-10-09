Brave 'The Shining' Inside a Grand Hotel

Dare you step inside a hotel to watch the most famous fright film to ever be set at a hotel? You do dare, if you buy your ticket to the Oct. 19 evening at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena.

What to Know Saturday, Oct. 19

The Langham Huntington, Pasadena

$20 general; VIP tickets available

People watch horror films inside cinemas, for the most part, at least when the films are first released.

But those scary flicks aren't, by and large, set inside theaters, setting-wise.

Rather, they take place in old castles, and creepy buildings, and shadowy woods, and, in the case of one iconic movie, within the walls of a grand old hotel, one with a beautiful lobby and long hallways and an elegant ballroom.

How many people, though, have seen "The Shining," director Stanley Kubrick's 1980 masterwork, which in turn was based upon the Stephen King novel, while at a hotel?

And not in a hotel room, which is cozy, but rather inside a fancy ballroom, much like the capacious party space seen several times in "The Shining"?

That can be you, if you're brave enough, and you purchase a ticket to the My Valley Pass screening of the terrifying classic, which will unspool on Saturday, Oct. 19 inside Viennese Ballroom at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena.

Nope, the Viennese Ballroom isn't the Gold Room from the frosty film, but there is a vintage feel to it, one that evokes what viewers will see on the screen.

There are general admission tickets, for $20 each, or VIP options, too, which include popcorn and the chance to sit at a table with your pals.

And you'll surely want your pals near, as you watch the Torrance family weather the winter, and various supernatural foes, at The Overlook Hotel.

So you've never seen what is likely the most famous horror film set at a hotel inside a hotel? Don't let life be all work and no play; best get your ticket faster than it takes to run through a hedge maze in a nighttime blizzard.

