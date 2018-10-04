Hyun-Jin Ryu #99 of the Los Angeles Dodgers delivers the pitch against the Atlanta Braves during Game One of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 4, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

In Ryu we trust.

Hyun-Jin Ryu threw seven shutout innings as the Los Angeles Dodgers dominated the Atlanta Braves, 6-0, in Game One of the National League Division Series on Thursday night.

Before the game, three-time Cy Young Award winner Clayton Kershaw, sat as austere as guard at Buckingham Palace. His eager hands across his chest as he addressed the media.

"I don't really need to prove myself to anybody," Kershaw boldly stated. "I just want my teammates to want me out there."

Kershaw was supposed to start this game. He had started Game 1 of the last six NLDS for the Dodgers and hadn't not been on the mound for the opener of a playoff series since 2009. He said he didn't agree or disagree with the decision necessarily, but you could tell from his face he wanted the ball in this game.

Instead, Kershaw watched as his teammate Hyun-Jin Ryu did what he's done all season at Dodger Stadium: he put up zeroes.

Ryu had a 1.15 ERA at Dodger Stadium in 2018, a number that was lowered to 1.03 by the end of the game.

Whether you agreed with the choice or not, it was the right call to start Ryu and now Kershaw will head to the hill with an extra day of rest for Game 2 of the series, and a chance to put a stranglehold on the Braves.

Los Angeles led the National League in home runs this season and set a franchise record with 235 during the year. That trend didn't change on Thursday as the Dodgers blasted three homers in the game.

A he's done time and time again, Joc Pederson got the Dodgers going with a leadoff homer to start the game.

Pederson had eight leadoff homers during the season—a franchise record—and has now homered in four of his last seven postseason games. He now has 12 leadoff homers in his career.

Max Muncy cleared the bases with a three-run shot off Braves starter Mike Foltynewicz in the bottom of the second inning that gave the Dodgers a 4-0 lead.

Muncy would finish the game with one home run, three walks and three RBI, becoming just the fourth player ever with three or more RBI and three or more walks in a playoff game joining Eddie Murray (1983), Barry Bonds (2002) and Manny Ramirez (2007).

Foltynewicz would bat for himself in the top of the third, but did not return to the mound in the bottom half of the inning, instead replaced by left-hander Sean Newcomb who no-hit the Dodgers through 8 and 2/3 innings on July 29 in Atlanta.

Foltynewicz (0-1) took the loss, allowing four runs on three hits with three walks and five strikeouts in his postseason debut.

Kiké Hernandez hit the third home run of the game when he hammered a 1-1 changeup from Brad Bach into left-center to give LA a 5-0 lead.

Despite the longballs, the story of the game was all about Ryu as the Korean left-hander dazzled the nearly 51,000 Dodgers fans in attendance with eight strikeouts and no walks over seven shutout innings.

Ryu improved to 2-0 in his postseason career (four starts), in his first MLB Playoff action since 2013.

Rookie Caleb Ferguson threw a scoreless eighth inning in his postseason debut.

This is the third meeting between the Dodgers and the Braves in the postseason, with Los Angeles last defeating Atlanta 3-1 in the 2013 NLDS.

Up Next:

The 2014 MVP Clayton Kershaw will take the mound in Game 2 on Friday against Anibal Sanchez for Atlanta. First pitch is scheduled for 6:37PM PST.

