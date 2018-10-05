Clayton Kershaw Throws Seven Shutout Innings as Dodgers Lead Braves in Game 2 of NLDS

Clayton Kershaw #22 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after retiring the side during the sixth inning against the Atlanta Braves during Game Two of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium on October 5, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Ace in the hole.

Clayton Kershaw has thrown seven shutout innings and the Los Angeles Dodgers lead the Atlanta Braves, 3-0, in Game 2 of the National League Division Series at Dodger Stadium.

Kershaw allowed a leadoff double to Ronald Acuña Jr, but worked his way out of the inning to keep the Braves off the board in the first.

After Acuña Jr.'s double, Kershaw retired the next 14 consecutive batters he faced, surrendering just two hits with one walk and one strikeout through seven innings.

Manny Machado put the Dodgers on the board with a two-run homer in the bottom of the first inning.

The two-run blast was Machado's first as a Dodger in the postseason and just the second of his career (2012 against the New York Yankees).

Yasmani Grandal extended the lead with a solo shot off Braves starter Anibal Sanchez in the bottom of the fifth inning to give the Dodgers a 2-0 lead.

Game 3 of the series is in Atlanta on Sunday night.