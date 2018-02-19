A pickup truck driven by a teenage girl crashed into a home in Brea Monday, displacing the residents, but no one was hurt, authorities said.

The girl and five friends were throwing toilet paper at a house in the 700 block of West Oakcrest Avenue at about 12:40 a.m. when they were startled by the homeowner and tried to speed away in the pickup, Brea police Sgt. Tony Barbosa told City News Service.

The girl accelerated and the truck struck the garage of a nearby house, damaging the gas main and an electric outlet, Barbosa said.

"Fortunately there was only property damage," he said.

Pranksters Crash Getaway Pickup Into House

The home's residents were displaced due to the loss of utilities.

No drugs or alcohol were involved, Barbosa said. The Brea police Traffic Division was investigating the incident to determine if a citation should be issued.