Breakfast Cereal Cupcakes to Bowl Over Sprinkles Fans

So you've been eating non-breakfast foods for breakfast, throughout the holidays, and we're not just talking about the sorts of suppables you might find at lunchtime, like bologna sandwiches, or even dinner choices, like pasta.

You've been eating the occasional candy bar. Or the frequent bowl of ice cream. And, if there have been cupcakes around your home, chances are you've savored one alongside a cup of coffee, long before noon.

One? Two. Cups of coffee can be big, after all.

Truth, though? Plenty of people resume their former eating patterns when the holidays are officially and truly and absolutely over, but you might not want to let the whole cupcakes-for-breakfast concept slip from your schedule just yet.

Why?

Because the ever-popular Breakfast Cereal Cupcakes are returning to Sprinkles Cupcakes on Monday, Jan. 7.

The four featured flavors won't appear all at once, so take note of when your most-favoritest cereal ever-est is showing up in the boutique bakery chain's stores.

Fruity Pebbles is up first, from Jan. 7 through 13, and it is a lemon-cakey goodie, with vanilla frosting and "baked in" sprinkles, as well as, yes, some Fruity Pebbles action.

Jan. 14 through 20 is all about Cinnamon Toast Crunch. The cereal won't be the only cinnamon-themed add-in, however; cinnamon cake and cinnamon frosting have starring roles, too.

Crunch Berries will be the vibe from Jan. 21 through 27, and the lemon blueberry cake, in the cupcake, is gluten-free. Also? The frosting is vanilla. Mmm.

Rounding it all out, from Jan. 28 through Feb. 3? Lucky Charms takes the Sprinkles helm, and a strawberry cake is the centerpiece, and in the center of that is marshmallow.

Cupcakes for breakfast? You can go there, but a Breakfast Cereal Cupcake may be enjoyed at any time of the day, in the way that cereal is good at midnight and cupcakes are an any-time-okay-I'll-have-one food.

