No more half measures. Tickets are now on sale for the "Breaking Bad Experience," which opens Oct. 16 in West Hollywood.
The pop-up bar and restaurant "completely immerses" guests into the award-winning AMC drama series and celebrates the much-anticipated debut of "El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie."
A $30 ticket allows guests to explore insta-worthy set recreations from all five seasons of "Breaking Bad."
Sip on your choice of a chemically-reactive cocktail or chow down on some bar snacks (vegan and gluten-free options available). Yeah, science!
The Heisenburger Sliders, the Full Measure Grilled Cheese (the "Half Measure" if you want it crustless), and Loaded SAULsa Nachos are all safely served via hazmat tableside. Breaking Bad-themed sides and desserts are also available.
"It’s exciting to be able to give the folks who supported the show for all these years the chance to experience Walt’s world firsthand," show creator Vince Gilligan said in a news release.
"Breaking Bad" originally aired on AMC for five seasons, from 2008 to 2013. The show primarily focused on Walter White, a high school chemistry teacher struggling to financially support his family, including a son who has cerebral palsy and has been diagnosed with terminal cancer.
In desperation, White uses an old RV as a place to build a lucrative meth empire with the help of Jesse Pinkman, a former student, before their drug operation turns violent.
A spinoff to Breaking Bad, "Better Call Saul," debuted in 2015. The show has been renewed for a fifth season, which is set to premiere in 2020.
The pop-up opens in the midst of the select theater and Netflix release of "El Camino." Aaron Paul reprises his role as Pinkman, answering the question everyone has been asking since "Breaking Bad" ended: "What happened to Jesse?"
The Breaking Bad Experience will be open Tuesdays through Sundays from 4 to 10 p.m. at 7100 Santa Monica Blvd in West Hollywood. Tickets will be on sale through the end of the year.