A small plane landed on an Orange County street Friday afternoon, the Orange County Fire Authority said.

The plane reportedly landed safely on a Huntington Beach street near Hamilton Avenue and Newland Street.

It wasn't clear if anyone was injured.

John Wayne Airport‏ tweeted that a Cessna Skyhawk heading to the airport lost power, but was able to safely land on a street in Huntington Beach. There was no impact to Airport operations.

