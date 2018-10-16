Dodgers Even NLCS 2-2 After Dramatic Walk-off Win in 13th Inning to Beat Brewers in Game 4

Manny Machado #8 and Yasmani Grandal #9 of the Los Angeles Dodgers celebrate after Machado scored the winning run as catcher Erik Kratz #15 of the Milwaukee Brewers looks on in the 13th inning of Game Four of the National League Championship Series while home plate umpire Hunter Wendelstedt #21 calls the play safe at home plate at Dodger Stadium on October 16, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. The Dodgers defeated the Brewers 2-1 in extra innings. (Photo by Jeff Gross/Getty Images)

Did anybody want to win?

It took 13 long, drawn out innings, but the Los Angeles Dodgers finally defeated the Milwaukee Brewers in dramatic fashion on a walk-off RBI single in the bottom of the 13th to even the NLCS series at two games apiece.

Cody Bellinger beat the shift with an RBI single to right field that scored Manny Machado from second base and the Dodgers outlasted the Brewers in a war of attrition, 2-1, that featured a combined 42 strikeouts.

Both offenses went cold as a winter sky after sunset as the Dodgers have been held scoreless at home in 20 of their 22 innings.

Their first run of the game came on a two-out RBI single by Brian Dozier in the bottom of the first inning.

Dozier was making a rare start at second base against a left-handed starter, and struck out looking with the bases loaded to end the game a night prior.

Milwaukee starter Gio Gonzalez did not last long in the game, but this time it was unrelated to his pitching performance.

Gonzalez rolled his ankle after a comebacker by Yasiel Puig bounced off his glove in the second inning, and after making one pitch, was unable to stay in the game.

Freddy Peralta replaced him and made his first appearance of the postseason on short notice. Despite the lack of time to warm up, Peralta pitched with prodigious precision, striking out six with three walks in three hitless innings.

Domingo Santana tied the game with his second pinch-hit RBI of the series, when he crushed a curveball from Rich Hill into the right-center gap for an RBI double that scored Orlando Arcia from first.

Hill did not factor in the decision, allowing one run on three hits with four walks and six strikeouts in five strong innings.

Both teams threatened in the late innings, with Los Angeles putting runners at the corners with two outs against lights out left-hander Josh Hader.

However, Matt Kemp struck out against Hader in a pinch-hit appearance for the second night in a row, stranding two more runners on base for the boys in blue.

In the top of the ninth, the Brewers put the go-ahead run on second base against Dodgers close Kenley Jansen, but pinch-hitter Travis Shaw struck out to end the threat.

The Dodgers were 2-for-10 with runners in scoring position and left eleven men on-base. They also struck out seventeen times.

The Brewers didn't fare much better, going 0-for-9 with RISP and also stranding ten men on-base with fourteen strikeouts.

Up Next:

Clayton Kershaw will start Game 5 on Wednesday in what could be his final appearance in a Dodger uniform. Wade Miley will start on three days rest for Milwaukee. First pitch is scheduled for 2:05PM PT.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…





If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.