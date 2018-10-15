Pitcher Walker Buehler #21 of the Los Angeles Dodgers reacts after giving up a two-run home run during the seventh inning of Game Three of the National League Championship Series against the Milwaukee Brewers at Dodger Stadium on October 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

The sound of silence.

Jhoulys Chacin and the Brewers bullpen converged to throw nine scoreless innings as Milwaukee shut out the Los Angeles Dodgers, 4-0, in Game 3 of the National League Championship Series at Dodger Stadium.

After each team combined to score nine runs in Games 1 and 2 of the series, the trilogy featured a good old fashioned pitcher's duel between rookie right-hander Walker Buehler and Chacin.

Despite getting beat by walks in Game 3 of the NLDS against the Braves, Buehler still issued a free pass to Christian Yelich in the first inning, and he scored three pitches later on an RBI double down the left field line by Ryan Braun.

Buehler bounced back with four consecutive scoreless innings before center fielder Cody Bellinger crashed into the wall on a fly ball from Travis Shaw that resulted in a triple for the Brewers second baseman.

Shaw would score two pitches later on a wild pitch and Milwaukee led 2-0 with a rested bullpen ready to shut down the Dodgers.

Shaw is the son of long-time Dodgers reliever, Jeff Shaw, who played for the Dodgers between 1998 and 2001. None of those teams ever made the playoffs, so Shaw told Travis to not take the moment for granted and to remember how special playing in the postseason is before the game.

Buehler bounced back from his first taste of the postseason in Atlanta, but still was the hard-luck loser on Monday, allowing four runs on five hits with one walk and eight strikeouts in seven strong innings.

Orlando Arcia put the finishing touches on Buehler's night with a two-run homer into the short porch in right field to give the Brewers a 4-0 lead.

Entering the postseason, Arcia had just three homers in 366 plate appearances. Thus far in the 2018 playoffs, Arcia has 3 homers in just 19 plate appearances, including two against the Dodgers in the NLCS.

After mounting comebacks in Games 1 and 2, the Dodgers bats went silent in Game 3, and will need to awaken on Tuesday in Game 4.

Corey Knebel threw 1 and 2/3 innings of scoreless relief, and struck out four of the five batters he faced.

Joakim Soria, Josh Hader, and Jeremy Jeffress combined to pitch the eighth and ninth.

The Dodgers loaded the bases with a chance to tie the game in the bottom of the ninth, but Yasmani Grandal and Brian Dozier struck out in back-to-back at-bats to end the game.

Los Angeles was 0-for-11 in the game with runners in scoring position.

Up Next:

The Dodgers will try to even the series Rich Hill will start Game 4 for Los Angeles, with Milwaukee expected to have a bullpen game. First pitch is scheduled for 6:09PM PT.

Please refresh this page for more updates, stats, and player reactions…

If you can't view the embedded videos, click "VIEW THE FULL MOBILE SITE" at the bottom of this page.