Briggs Fire burns in Santa Paula on Nov. 15, 2018. No homes are threatened and no evacuations have been issued.

Another brush fire erupted in Santa Paula early Thursday morning.

Ventura County Fire Department received a call at 1:39 a.m. reporting the fire east bound of Highway 126 and east of Briggs Rd.

The Briggs fire has consumed 10 to 12 acres approximately but no homes are threatened and no evacuations have been issued.

Ventura County Fire said Briggs fire has the potential to reach 100 to 200 acres, but units battling the Woosley fire were called to the Santa Paula area to battle the new flames.