Broad Fest's Free and Cheerful Charms

What to Know Sunday, Sept. 1

2 to 7 p.m.

Free

Is it true that Sunday afternoons demand the most considerable share of our sympathy?

They do fall, after all, on a day that takes its unfair knocks. Hence the introduction of terms like "Sunday Funday" and other concepts that exist to help us stay upbeat as we face another week ahead.

But the Sunday afternoon on Sept. 1 is about to take on a different character, one that's ebullient and fizzy and full of fun and free, free, free. For that's when Broad Fest will return in 2019, bringing with it a host of musical acts and dance troupes and other ways to keep the family spirit spirited.

And, yes, the next day is Labor Day, making this Sunday afternoon sort of a Saturday afternoon in disguise.

What will find at this cultural wonder, which is billed as an "... afternoon of music, dance, and interpretative entertainment at The Broad Stage" in Santa Monica?

Viver Brasil, a celebration of Afro-Brazilian dance, will perform, as will She Sings She Swings, a group that is tapped into the retro sounds of yore (but with a modern spin).

Ways to engage, including a Family Dance Jam, are also on the docket. You can paint, too, buy something noshy from an on-site food vendor, or learn more about recycling.

Sunday afternoons? They're so good, but they're even better when movement, voices, art, and community get-togetherness get together.

