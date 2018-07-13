Broadway Cast, LA Councilman Celebrate New Crosswalk

Get on your feet and take a stroll across Hollywood’s newest scramble crosswalk.

The newest edition to enhance pedestrian safety in Los Angeles was dedicated Thursday with help from the cast of “On Your Feet! The Emilio and Gloria Estefan Broadway Musical.”

The cast was also joined by Los Angeles City Councilman Mitch O’Farrell, representatives from the L.A. Department of Transportation and the Hollywood Chamber of Commerce. According to the Department of Transportation, 500 pedestrians are killed or seriously injured each year in L.A. with 43 percent of them occurring in a designated crosswalk.

The new crosswalk, located at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Vine Street, will allow pedestrians to cross at once from any direction. This system will stop traffic from all directions during pedestrian crossing but also allows drivers to not worry about pedestrians crossing the intersection.

At the end of the dedication ceremony, the cast christened the intersection by dancing across the famous Hollywood and Vine intersection in front of the musical's L.A. home, the Pantages Theatre.