Coroner Confirms Identity of Brothers Killed in Highland Park Hit-and-Run Crash

Two brothers are killed in a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park.

The coroner Monday confirmed the names of two brothers killed in a hit-and-run crash in Highland Park, as police searched for the driver and his passenger who fled the scene after allegedly causing the crash.

The brothers were identified as Benigno Felix-Zuniga, 25, and Jesse Zuniga, 19, coroner's Lt. Larry Dietz said.

The crash occurred at about 1:15 a.m. Sunday when a white Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck slammed into a white Ford Fusion sedan in the 700 block of North San Pascual Avenue, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

The driver and his passenger in the truck were sought for alleged hit-and-run after fleeing from the scene, according to the LAPD.

Witnesses told police the truck reached speeds of up to 80 mph before it struck the sedan and other parked cars.

The track program at Highland Park's Franklin High School tweeted:

"It's with a heavy heart that we report that one of our former Panther track athletes passed away in a horrible hit and run car crash last night here in Highland Park. Jesse Felix Zuniga will be missed by his family, friends and the Panther community."