Scientists have discovered brown boobies nesting in Channel Islands National Park, marking the latest seabird species to inhabit the ecologically diverse chain of islands along the California coast.

The finding was made last Friday when biologists spotted more than 100 birds and four nests on Sutil Island, a rocky land mass just southwest of Santa Barbara Island. Adult avian appeared to be incubating eggs or tending to offspring, the park said in a news release.

"The adult breeding pairs displayed characteristic mating behavior such as pair swapping, a practice of taking turns tending to the nest, and defending the nests from invading western gulls," the release said.

The brown booby, also known by its scientific name Sula leucogaster, is considered a tropical or subtropical bird. Due to changes in oceanic conditions, it has been making its way north since the 1990s from the Gulf of California and the Pacific coast of Mexico, the Channel Islands National Park said.

The brown booby becomes the 14th species of breeding seabirds to inhabit Channel Islands National Park, the statement said.