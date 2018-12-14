Browse a 'Unique' Holiday Market at Santa Monica Pier

"Shop local" is the creative call to action at this pop-up, which will feature dozens of creative Southern Californians making oodles of offbeat, beautiful, wearable, treasure-able goods.

What to Know Dec. 15 and 16, 2018

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

$7.50

Have that drawer, or the under-the-bed box, where you stash the items you purchase throughout the year, those perfect gifts for your nearest/dearest?

If only we were all as forward-thinking and time-efficient as those rare souls who think months ahead, and stock up on person-fitting presents, long before December arrives.

So it's a happy thing that Southern California is home to so many talented makers, those creative jewelers and clothiers and soap pros and paper artists and everyone who can take material and make it into something great, beautiful, and useful.

Happy because so many great giftables are readily at hand, even close to Christmas.

For dozens (and dozens) of those talented makers will be at Santa Monica Pier on Saturday, Dec. 15 and Sunday, Dec. 16 when Unique Markets pops up, for two days, at the salty-breezy setting.

Over 150 purveyors of pretty purses, animal accessories, headwear, grooming essentials, baby-cute gewgaws, teas, home goods, and more x 10 will be in the house.

Er, pier.

And, yes, do keep "10" in mind, for it's the 10th anniversary of this market, making the mid-December merriment even more merry.

There's a gift, too, for even buying a $7.50 ticket: Prepare to swagger out with an "artist-edition" Santa Monica tote, a free thank-you for attending.

DJs, a DIY area, a glamp-worthy tented lounge, and a photobooth round out the non-shoppy portion of the party.

No sweat, honestly, if you haven't been browsing, here and there, for the people in your world, all year long. But if you want to treat them to a sweet package or two, come Christmas, best step it up, and consider stepping for Santa Monica Pier.

Copyright NBC Owned Television Stations